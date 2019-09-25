Bills' Taron Johnson: Returns to limited practice
Johnson, who's missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills have gotten by in covering for Johnson's usual No. 3 corner role once he got injured in Week 1, but could probably use all hands on deck as they try to slow down Tom Brady and the 3-0 Patriots on Sunday in a big divisional matchup.
