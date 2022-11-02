Johnson collected seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 27-17 win versus the Packers.
The fifth-year cornerback logged his most tackles in a game since the Bills' Week 1 over the Rams. With Tre'Davius White (knee) on the reserve/PUP list over the first eight weeks of the season, Johnson has recorded 42 tackles, three passes defended and an interception while playing the bulk of Buffalo's defensive snaps. However, his playing time could take a step back after White was activated to the 53-man roster Tuesday.