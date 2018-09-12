Bills' Taron Johnson: Shoulder injury lingers
Johnson, who suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, is not practicing Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
The rookie fourth-rounder logged two tackles in his first 17 NFL snaps before suffering the injury. While he's unlikely to be a starter in the near future, Johnson is being counted on for his versatility between being able to cover the slot and play special teams, and the Bills struggled even more than they already were without him on the field during the 47-3 pasting by the Ravens.
