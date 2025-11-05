Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Johnson (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson was sidelined for the Bills' Week 9 win over Chiefs due to a groin injury likely sustained in practice. The Weber State product is an integral part of Buffalo's secondary, recording 25 total tackles and two passes defended across six appearances this season. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing in the Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins.