Coach Sean McDermott had no new information regarding Johnson's hamstring injury, which forced him out of Sunday's win over the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson was capably replaced by Siran Neal as far as slot and special teams duties go, though an extended absence for the former would chip into the depth of what looks like one of the league's better defenses.

