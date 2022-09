Johnson led the Bills with six tackles during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Although Johnson isn't really a starter in name -- even amid all the injuries the Bills are working through -- he's versatile enough that he plays like one, seeing 100 percent of the defensive snaps. Johnson is always a sneaky source of IDP production, posting 76 and 94 tackles the last two seasons, and he might even see a temporary bump from that level given that the Bills are currently depleted in the secondary.