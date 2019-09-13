Play

Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Giants, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The second-year player didn't practice all week, so his odds were slim even before the official designation came out. Siran Neal will fill most of Johnson's slot/third corner duties in Week 2.

