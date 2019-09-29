Play

Johnson (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against New England.

Johnson only logged limited practice time during the week, and as evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to force him to miss game time. Now that he's sidelined, look for Kevin Johnson and Siran Neal to share duties as the team's slot corner, tasked with slowing down the prolific Patriots offense.

