Johnson (concussion) was listed as limited for Thursday's walkthrough practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson suffered a concussion last Sunday and was unable to participate during Wednesday's walkthrough, so it's a step in the right direction for him. He still may be facing an uphill battle to suit up Sunday against the Eagles, but his chances of playing would increase if he was able to log a full practice Friday.
