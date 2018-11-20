Johnson (shoulder) was seen sporting a non-contact jersey at practice Tuesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson appeared to aggravate his shoulder in Week 10 against the Jets and it seems he is still nursing the injury. The rookie has seen his snap count take a hit due to the lingering injury, and has no guarantees of suiting up Sunday. If Johnson is unable to play Sunday, Lafayette Pitts could see more snaps in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories