Bills' Taron Johnson: Won't play Sunday
Johnson (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Johnson will miss a second consecutive game due to the hamstring injury he suffered Week 1 versus the Jets. Siran Neal will see increased work as long as Johnson is unable to go, though it's been more of a group effort in the sharing of Johnson's usual slot corner role.
