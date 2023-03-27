The Bills signed Rapp to a one-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Rapp is now in line to suit up for Buffalo in 2023 following Monday's agreement. The 25-year-old has served as the Rams' starting safety since he was drafted as a second-round selection by Los Angeles in 2019, and he registered 92 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions across 16 contests suited up for last season. Although the Bills already have two prominent safety options in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, Rapp is still more than likely to command at least a rotational role within the team's secondary.