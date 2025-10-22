Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Rapp (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The Washington product is now dealing with an apparent knee injury following the Bills' Week 7 bye. McDermott noted that Rapp's injury is still being evaluated, but it's serious enough to hold him out of Wednesday's practice. He's played 342 defensive snaps over the Bills' first six games this season, recording 26 total tackles. Rapp likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.