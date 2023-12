Rapp recorded eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Rapp was unable to play in Week 14 due to a neck injury, but he made sure to take advantage of his return Sunday, compiling a season-high eight takedowns. The safety stepped into a more significant role with Micah Hyde (neck) unavailable and would likely operate in a similar capacity if Hyde can't go in Week 16 versus the Chargers.