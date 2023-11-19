Rapp (neck) was taken off the field in an ambulance and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Rapp sustained a neck injury after a hard collision with Jets running back Breece Hall. The Bills nickel back remained down on the field and was tended to for some time by the team's training staff. He was then loaded into an ambulance that took him off the field, and he was seen moving his hands while being loaded into the vehicle, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. Rapp was also remained in Buffalo's locker room for further examination rather than being taken to the hospital, per Fitzgerald.