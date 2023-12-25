Rapp posted nine total tackles in Saturday's 24-22 win over the Chargers.

Rapp has been put on the spot with starter Micah Hyde out with a neck injury, as he's played 100 percent if the defensive snaps in each of the past two weeks while recording his two highest tackle totals of the season in that span, with Saturday's nine being his highest single-game mark. Rapp is still looking for his first interception of the season -- he's previously never had a pro season without one -- but he's been around the ball with regularity in Hyde's absence and makes for a good IDP play if his teammate has to miss any more action.