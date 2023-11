Rapp (neck) was considered a limited participant for Thursday's walkthrough practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Rapp left the field via an ambulance during Sunday's win over the Jets, so his ability to get back on the field is good news for his recovery. However, he should still be considered questionable for a Week 12 matchup with the Eagles, but he could potentially shed that tag if he can log a full practice Friday.