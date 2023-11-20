Coach Sean McDermott said after Sunday's win over the Jets that he believes Rapp (neck) is resting at home, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Rapp was taken off the field in an ambulance following a hard collision Sunday, but he at least initially remained in the locker room rather than being taken to the hospital. While it's unclear whether he was ever taken to the hospital, it's encouraging that he's now resting at home. Whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against the Eagles remains to be seen.