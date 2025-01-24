Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Rapp (hip/back) is ruled out for Sunday's road AFC Championship Game at Kansas City, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Rapp's absence will be a notable blow for Buffalo's secondary, a development which will likely require Cole Bishop to step up as a starter at safety alongside Damar Hamlin. Elsewhere for the Bills' defense, Christian Benford remains in the concussion protocol and missed Friday's practice due to personal reasons. Taron Johnson (neck/shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring/elbow), meanwhile, upgraded to full practice sessions.