Rapp (knee) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, and coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Rapp will be placed on injured reserve, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Once the Bills officially place Rapp on IR, he will be sidelined for a minimum of four games. His earliest chance to retake the field will come Nov. 20 against the Texans. The Bills are banged up at strong safety, with Damar Hamlin (pectoral) and Wande Owens (undisclosed) both already on IR.