Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Rapp (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Rapp's absence will be significant for Buffalo's already-shorthanded secondary, especially with Dane Jackson (concussion) also ruled out for Week 12. With Rapp out, Damar Hamlin could get a chance to handle depth work on defense for the second time this season. Rapp's next chance to play will come Week 14 vs. the Chiefs, after a much-needed bye.