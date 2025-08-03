Rapp did not participate in Sunday's training camp practice due to a knee injury, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

The severity of Rapp's knee injury isn't known, but it's likely a precautionary measure for the veteran safety. He's locked in as one of the Bills' two starting safeties alongside Damar Hamlin, but Rapp's absence will open the door for Cole Bishop and Jordan Hancock to get reps with the first-team defense. The Bills' preseason opener against the Giants takes place Saturday, and Rapp is not guaranteed to play even if he were to be fully healthy.