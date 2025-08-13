Rapp (knee) participated in team drills during Wednesday's training camp practice, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Rapp was sidelined for the past week due to a knee injury. The additional rest has helped with his recovery enough to participate in team drills Wednesday, and the 2019 second-rounder is on track to be available for the Bills' upcoming preseason game against the Bears on Sunday. Rapp was a key piece in the Bills' secondary in 2024, finishing the regular season with 82 tackles (48 solo), six pass defenses (two interceptions) and one forced fumble in 14 games.