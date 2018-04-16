Palepoi signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Palepoi was suspended for Week 1 of last season before serving as a depth option on the Chargers' defensive line for the remaining 15 games. He racked up just 24 total tackles in Los Angeles in 2017 and will likely take on a limited defensive role once again in Buffalo this year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories