Bernard (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Bernard missed nearly two weeks due to the injury, but he's back and could still make a preseason appearance Saturday against the Bears. The 2022 third-round draft pick is contending for playing time at middle linebacker, where the Bills will need to find a new starter after Tremaine Edmunds left for Chicago in free agency.
More News
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Not playing Saturday•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Leaves practice early•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: In hunt for key spot•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Set to compete for starting role•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Starting opportunity awaits•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Roster status appears secure•