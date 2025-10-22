Bernard (ankle) will practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Bernard was considered "day-to-day" after sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 6 loss to the Falcons, so it's no surprise he was limited at Wednesday's practice. The fourth-year pro from Baylor has appeared in all six of Buffalo's games this season, recording 30 total tackles and one interception. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Week 8 matchup against the Panthers.