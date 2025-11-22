Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Bernard (elbow) is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Bernard suffered an elbow injury during the Bills' 23-19 loss to the Texans on Thursday, which is severe enough for him to be considered for a stint on IR. He'll continue to undergo further tests to evaluate the extent of his injury, but he's facing a significant absence, which opens the door for Joe Andreessen or Shaq Thompson to step into a starting role at linebacker alongside Matt Milano and Dorian Williams.