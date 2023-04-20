Bills general manager Brandon Beane mentioned Bernard by name this week when discussing possible replacements for the vacant starting middle linebacker job following the departure of long-time starter Tremaine Edmunds to the Bears via free agency, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. "I think we got some young guys that have waited their turn and their opportunity," Beane said. "Let's start with Tyrel Dodson who has been here for a while in our system and knows it. I think he filled in admirably when Tremaine missed time. And so, I think he'll have that opportunity."

That said, there are several players in the mix, including Baylon Spector, veteran A.J. Klein, Tyrel Dodson and anyone else the Bills might bring in via free agency or the 2023 Draft. Bernard was mostly special teams during his rookie season as a third-round pick out of Baylor and totaled 22 tackles on the season, but at least he'll have a chance to compete for more work and perhaps even a starting job. There is also opportunity for someone to step up at the weak-side linebacker spot opposite start outside linebacker Matt Milano.