Bernard (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Bernard logged full practices both Thursday and Friday. The starting middle linebacker appears back to full health in anticipation of Sunday's divisional matchup. The captain logged six total tackles (four solo) during the Bills' win over the Chiefs. Bernard will look to log another strong performance against the Dolphins after helping to seal the Bills' Week 3 victory against the divisional rival with an interception.