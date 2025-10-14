Head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Bernard is considered "day-to-day" due to an ankle injury he sustained during the Bills' 24-14 loss to the Falcons on Monday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard played 41 snaps (38 on defense, three on special teams) and tallied four tackles (two solo) prior to his injury. The Bills are on a bye for Week 7, so it's possible that the fourth-year linebacker is available for the Bills' Week 8 road clash against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 26. With Shaq Thompson filling in for the injured Matt Milano (pectoral), Joe Andreessen would be a candidate to see more snaps on defense if Bernard were to be sidelined.