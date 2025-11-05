Bernard (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Bernard played 98 percent of defensive snaps during Buffalo's win over the Chiefs in Week 9, recording six tackles (four solo). The veteran linebacker has now tallied six or more stops in four of his last five appearances, giving him a solid fantasy floor in IDP formats. Bernard will have two more chances to officially upgrade to full practice reps before the Bills decide whether to assign him an injury designation for Sunday's road matchup against the Dolphins.