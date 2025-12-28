Bills' Terrel Bernard: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard (calf) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Eagles.
Bernard sustained a calf injury late in the first half, and his night has now officially come to a premature end. In his absence, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen will continue to operate in more substantial roles at linebacker versus Philadelphia.
More News
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Exits game with calf injury•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Limited to begin Week 16•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Not ready to return Week 15•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Could return Sunday•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Limited at Wednesday's walkthrough•