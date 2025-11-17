Bernard recorded 11 total tackles (eight solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers.

Bernard notched double-digit tackles for the first time this season and played 100 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps for the second consecutive game the Week 11 win. He's now tallied 52 total tackles and three passes defensed, including on interception, over nine appearances this year. Expect Bernard to remain one of the Bills' top linebackers in the Week 12 matchup against the Texans.