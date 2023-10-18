Bernard recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants.
Bernard was able to reached double-digit takedowns for the second straight game and third time this season. The linebacker has stepped into a starting role this year and he's compiled 57 tackles, including two sacks, while intercepting two passes and recovering two fumbles over the first six contests of 2023.
