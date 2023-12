Bernard recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-17 victory over Kansas City.

Bernard reached at least eight takedowns for the first time since Week 10, finishing tied for second on the team with Tyrel Dodson. The 24-year-old has stepped into a prominent role this year and he's now compiled 112 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, while intercepting three passes, deflecting five others and recovering three fumbles over 13 contests in 2023.