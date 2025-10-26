Bills' Terrel Bernard: Good to go against Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Bernard picked up an ankle injury during the Bills' Week 6 loss to the Falcons, which limited his practice participation during Week 8 prep. He's gone through pregame warmups without issue, and the 2022 third-rounder has been cleared to play in Sunday's road contest. Bernard's availability is crucial for a Bills linebacker corps that will be without Matt Milano (pectoral) for the fourth time in five games.
