The Bills selected Bernard in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 89th overall.

Bernard is the second player drafted off the Baylor defense in the third round. A linebacker, Bernard had two seasons with over 100 tackles in Waco and was on pace for three if not for an injury-shortened 2020. He ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at his pro day and had impressive jumps at the combine. Light for a linebacker at 218 pounds, Bernard will likely have to add bulk to play a reliable amount of snaps. That said, Bernard's speed and tackle production in college suggest that he could have success at the next level.