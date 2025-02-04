Over 13 regular-season games in 2024, Bernard recorded 104 tackles (55 solo) including 1.0 sacks, along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Bernard led Buffalo's linebackers in snaps by a wide margin in 2024 despite missing four games due to injuries, and he just managed to reach 100 tackles for the second season straight. Despite the lesser raw numbers, he was more productive on a per-snap basis than he was in his breakout campaign in 2023. Bernard was the Bills' second leading tackler in 2024 and figures to retain a starting role and mainstream IDP appeal during the last year of his rookie contract in 2025.