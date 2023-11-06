Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Buffalo will "see" regarding Bernard's (concussion) availability for Week 10, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Bernard will be able to suit up next Monday versus Denver, given that most players who have entered concussion protocol in 2023 have missed at least one game. The Bills' injury reports this week will provide more clarity on whether or not he'll prove an exception.