Linebackers coach Bobby Babich implied Sunday that the open competition for the middle linebacker spot has been whittled down to Bernard and Tyrel Dodson, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Tremaine Edmunds manned the starting MLB spot for five years, but he was offered a large free-agent contract by the Bears, and the Bills' spot is now up for grabs. It looks like Bernard, a second-year player our of Baylor, and Dodson have separated themselves from Baylon Spector and A.J. Klein, and the team would like to make a decision between the top two soon. Whoever wins the spot -- provided that person stays on the field for most of the game -- stands to rack up a decent tackle total, as Edmunds cleared the 100-tackle mark in all five of his seasons with the Bills.