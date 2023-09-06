Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Bernard will start in Week 1 at the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

Despite some assumptions that fourth-year man Tyrel Dodson had the edge in the competition for the role of starting middle linebacker, it will be the 2022 third-rounder Bernard who actually fills the spot, at least to start this season. If the starter designation indicates a true full-time role, it would make Bernard worth a look as an IDP since he'd have a huge share of opportunities to make tackles.