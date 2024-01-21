Bernard (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.

The starting middle linebacker suffered an ankle injury in the Bills' wild-card win over the Steelers and then missed practice all week. Bernard has enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, recording 143 tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries during the regular season. A.J. Klein made 11 tackles in Buffalo's wild-card win and should play again in Bernard's absence.