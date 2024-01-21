Bernard (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.
The starting middle linebacker suffered an ankle injury in the Bills' wild-card win over the Steelers and then missed practice all week. Bernard has enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, recording 143 tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries during the regular season. A.J. Klein made 11 tackles in Buffalo's wild-card win and should play again in Bernard's absence.
More News
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Unavailable for practice•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: DNP to begin divisional round prep•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Set for MRI•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Suffers ankle injury in win•