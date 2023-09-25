Bernard registered seven tackles (five solo) including two sacks and an interception in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Commanders.

Bernard had the most tackles in Week 3 and leads the team with 24 total tackles through three games this season. The Bills sacked Sam Howell nine times and picked off the young quarterback four times. Bernard and the Bills are in for a much tougher matchup as they take on the Dolphins in Week 4, who put up an NFL-record 726 scrimmage yards and 70 points on the Broncos in Week 3.