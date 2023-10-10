Bernard logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Buffalo's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Bernard's sixteen total tackles not only led the team in tackles Sunday but also set a new season high for himself. Through five games the 24-year-old has compiled 45 tackles (22 solo) and two interceptions and will look to add to those totals next week versus the Giants.
