Bernard suffered a right leg injury in Monday's playoff game against the Steelers in the third quarter and has left the game on a cart.

The Bills have been playing inspired football, winning five in a row to end the regular season to go with a comfortable first-half lead against Pittsburgh, but the injuries continue to amount for the team, especially on defense. Bernard, who has been a key player all season following the offseason departure of long-time middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, looked to be in significant pain prior to leaving, so his status for the rest of the playoffs appears murky at this point.