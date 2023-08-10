Bernard exited practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

It's a tough break for Bernard who is in the middle of a competition with Tyrel Dodson for the starting middle-linebacker job. The former spent most of last season working on special teams, but the 2022 third-round selection had shown enough in camp to be considered for the role after the departure of Tremaine Edmunds. Bernard will now focus on getting healthy, so he can continue to make the effort to lock down a starting job.