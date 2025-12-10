Bills' Terrel Bernard: Limited at Wednesday's walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard (elbow) will be listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Bernard seems to be making incremental progress, as he hadn't practiced or played since sustaining an elbow injury in Buffalo's Week 12 loss to the Texans. How he fares Thursday when the Bills hold an actual practice could be a key indicator regarding Bernard's potential availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots.