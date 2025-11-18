Bernard (ankle) was a limited participant during Monday's walkthrough practice, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard has been working through an ankle injury since mid-October but has played in each of the Bills' last three games, including Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers, when he logged 11 combines tackles and two pass defenses while playing every single defensive snap. The fourth-year linebacker will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Thursday's game against the Texans.