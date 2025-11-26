Bills' Terrel Bernard: Logs DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard (elbow) will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Bernard was a candidate to be placed on injured reserve after sustaining an elbow injury in the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans, so Wednesday's DNP comes as no surprise. It's likely a longshot for Bernard to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, suggesting Shaq Thompson could have an expanded role in the team's linebacker corps.
