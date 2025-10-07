Bernard tallied six solo tackles and a fumble recovery during the Bills' 23-20 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Bernard played every single defensive snap for the third time in five games and co-led the Bills in tackles with Greg Rousseau and Matt Milano. Bernard has recorded at least six tackles in each of his last three games, and the fourth-year linebacker is up to 26 tackles (19 solo), one interception and two fumble recoveries through the first five games of the regular season.